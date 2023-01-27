In the case of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA), what’s next?

The closing price of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) was $25.15 for the day, down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $25.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531455 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.74.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 525.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Sullivan William M sold 18,153 shares for $25.36 per share. The transaction valued at 460,360 led to the insider holds 5,808,777 shares of the business.

Sullivan William M sold 6,038 shares of PRVA for $151,071 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 5,826,930 shares after completing the transaction at $25.02 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Bartrum Thomas, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $25.39 each. As a result, the insider received 380,850 and left with 91,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.73.

Shares Statistics:

PRVA traded an average of 866.52K shares per day over the past three months and 737.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.