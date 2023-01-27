In the case of Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK), what’s next?

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) closed the day trading at $34.34 up 3.15% from the previous closing price of $33.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714060 shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PUK, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 121,500,000 led to the insider holds 7,635,443 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,200,000 shares of PUK for $171,318,000 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 12,135,443 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PUK traded about 721.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PUK traded about 701.24k shares per day. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 933.58k with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 692.42k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

PUK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.35, up from 0.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 15.20% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2000 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.