In What Direction Will Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IKT) Stock Goes From Here?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) closed the day trading at $0.71 down -17.44% from the previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826891 shares were traded. IKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8001 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6935.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IKT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 5,335,433 shares of the business.

Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares of IKT for $4,880 on May 27. The President and CEO now owns 5,330,433 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 20, another insider, Werner Milton H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000 and bolstered with 5,325,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 278.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKT has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8111.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IKT traded about 253.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IKT traded about 944.13k shares per day. A total of 25.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 21.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 191.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 257.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $200k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300k, an estimated decrease of -33.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 9,900.00% over than the figure of -$33.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.1M, down -83.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100k and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.