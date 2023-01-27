In What Direction Will Regions Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:RF) Stock Goes From Here?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) closed the day trading at $23.20 up 1.31% from the previous closing price of $22.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5571134 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RF traded about 7.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RF traded about 8.69M shares per day. A total of 934.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.75M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.02M with a Short Ratio of 19.22M, compared to 16.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

RF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, Regions Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.46B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.97B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.