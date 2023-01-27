In What Direction Will United Parcel Service Inc.’s (NYSE:UPS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) was $179.70 for the day, up 1.26% from the previous closing price of $177.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1625696 shares were traded. UPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $197 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Gutmann Kathleen M. sold 21,307 shares for $204.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,357,435 led to the insider holds 102,591 shares of the business.

WARREN KEVIN M sold 23,366 shares of UPS for $4,516,904 on Aug 02. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $193.31 per share. On May 18, another insider, Cesarone Nando, who serves as the President, US Operations of the company, sold 19,292 shares for $179.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,457,697 and left with 17,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $233.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.93.

Shares Statistics:

UPS traded an average of 3.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 867.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 729.73M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.5M with a Short Ratio of 11.54M, compared to 11.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.05, UPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.67 and a low estimate of $3.48, while EPS last year was $3.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13 and $12.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.92. EPS for the following year is $12.37, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.97 and $9.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.2B to a low estimate of $27.66B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.77B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.1B, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.19B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.29B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.43B and the low estimate is $92.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.