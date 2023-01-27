Invest in KeyCorp (KEY) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $18.33 in the prior trading day, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed at $18.73, up 2.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13950147 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KEY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $24.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,200 shares for $17.59 per share. The transaction valued at 91,468 led to the insider holds 64,139 shares of the business.

Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,362 shares of KEY for $122,575 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 64,874 shares after completing the transaction at $22.86 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Warder Jamie, who serves as the Head of Digital Banking of the company, sold 9,632 shares for $24.80 each. As a result, the insider received 238,874 and left with 22,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $27.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 933.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.03M with a Short Ratio of 19.84M, compared to 16.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KEY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.74, compared to 0.82 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.