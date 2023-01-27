Invest in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $17.64 in the prior trading day, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) closed at $17.48, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2457667 shares were traded. UMPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UMPQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Nixon Torran B sold 5,000 shares for $19.97 per share. The transaction valued at 99,850 led to the insider holds 206,033 shares of the business.

Nixon Torran B sold 5,000 shares of UMPQ for $87,900 on Jul 28. The Umpqua Bank President now owns 211,033 shares after completing the transaction at $17.58 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, MACHUCA LUIS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,600 shares for $17.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 131,376 and bolstered with 70,718 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Umpqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMPQ has reached a high of $22.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UMPQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 6.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UMPQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.63, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.84. The current Payout Ratio is 53.30% for UMPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $354.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.48M to a low estimate of $350.6M. As of the current estimate, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $316.12M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.93M, an increase of 77.40% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.92M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.