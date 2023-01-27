Invest in Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.11 in the prior trading day, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) closed at $1.10, down -0.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523082 shares were traded. WWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Peacock Deborah A bought 150,000 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 176,750 led to the insider holds 249,620 shares of the business.

Lawrence John W bought 500 shares of WWR for $575 on May 19. The General Counsel and Corp Sec now owns 107,258 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On May 19, another insider, Cryan Terence James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,883 and bolstered with 176,476 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWR has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1849.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 330.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 377.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.21M. Insiders hold about 1.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.