Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) closed at $10.63 down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $10.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31944788 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $7.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares for $11.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,500 led to the insider holds 870,950 shares of the business.

DONALD ARNOLD W sold 95,796 shares of CCL for $1,827,970 on Jan 28. The President & CEO now owns 366,527 shares after completing the transaction at $19.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $23.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCL has traded an average of 49.21M shares per day and 40.87M over the past ten days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 144.52M with a Short Ratio of 132.57M, compared to 103.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.13% and a Short% of Float of 16.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.01 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.85B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 268.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 646.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.16B and the low estimate is $19.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.