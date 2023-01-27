Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) closed at $14.92 up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $14.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11506743 shares were traded. HBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $14.50.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Jones Michael Scott sold 50,000 shares for $15.25 per share. The transaction valued at 762,480 led to the insider holds 52,647 shares of the business.

Dennis Donald Lee sold 2,100 shares of HBAN for $31,786 on Nov 15. The Executive V.P. now owns 26,760 shares after completing the transaction at $15.14 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Houston Helga, who serves as the Senior Exec. V. P. of the company, sold 47,000 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 711,364 and left with 452,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $16.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HBAN has traded an average of 15.10M shares per day and 16.87M over the past ten days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.89M with a Short Ratio of 51.81M, compared to 41.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HBAN is 0.62, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 53.30% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.02B and the low estimate is $7.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.