Investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) closed at $75.88 up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $74.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538688 shares were traded. PNFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $66.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Galante Joseph C bought 1,000 shares for $72.26 per share. The transaction valued at 72,260 led to the insider holds 22,508 shares of the business.

BURNS GREGORY L sold 2,000 shares of PNFP for $166,120 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 22,518 shares after completing the transaction at $83.06 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, BURNS GREGORY L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $77.50 each. As a result, the insider received 116,250 and left with 24,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNFP has reached a high of $106.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNFP has traded an average of 429.34K shares per day and 692.07k over the past ten days. A total of 75.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.74M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNFP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNFP is 0.88, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 11.40% for PNFP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.44. EPS for the following year is $7.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $9 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $429.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $443M to a low estimate of $422.51M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $308.64M, an estimated increase of 39.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.