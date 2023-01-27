Investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at $577.37, up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $575.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210768 shares were traded. TMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $578.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $567.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $620.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $661.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Spar Debora L sold 200 shares for $561.39 per share. The transaction valued at 112,278 led to the insider holds 979 shares of the business.

Pettiti Gianluca sold 2,000 shares of TMO for $1,138,220 on Dec 14. The Executive Vice President now owns 14,450 shares after completing the transaction at $569.11 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Pettiti Gianluca, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,975 shares for $576.84 each. As a result, the insider received 2,869,779 and left with 16,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thermo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMO has reached a high of $618.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $475.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 556.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 547.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMO traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 392.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, TMO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.30% for TMO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.31 and a low estimate of $5.14, while EPS last year was $6.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.62, with high estimates of $6.69 and low estimates of $4.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.75 and $22.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.02. EPS for the following year is $23.53, with 25 analysts recommending between $25.96 and $21.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $10.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.79B to a low estimate of $10.16B. As of the current estimate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.7B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.66B, a decrease of -9.80% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.23B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.21B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.27B and the low estimate is $40.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.