Is Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $21.45 in the prior trading day, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed at $21.60, up 0.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084030 shares were traded. EDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when KRAUSS SETH D sold 2,452 shares for $21.84 per share. The transaction valued at 53,560 led to the insider holds 31,057 shares of the business.

Fullerton William K. sold 13,853 shares of EDR for $299,509 on Jan 03. The Global Controller and CAO now owns 67,535 shares after completing the transaction at $21.62 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, SHAPIRO MARK S, who serves as the President of the company, sold 435,000 shares for $22.14 each. As a result, the insider received 9,632,031 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endeavor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has reached a high of $33.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 285.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.37M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, a decrease of -10.10% over than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.16B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.