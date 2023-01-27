Is Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $57.40 in the prior trading day, Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) closed at $58.56, up 2.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352118 shares were traded. OLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when VARILEK JAMES A sold 50,000 shares for $56.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,828,090 led to the insider holds 17,761 shares of the business.

VARILEK JAMES A sold 3,345 shares of OLN for $193,336 on Aug 18. The EVP & COO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $57.81 per share. On May 27, another insider, Sumner R Nichole, who serves as the VP & Controller of the company, sold 9,518 shares for $64.83 each. As a result, the insider received 617,009 and left with 12,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $67.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.28M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 4.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OLN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.72. EPS for the following year is $6.95, with 18 analysts recommending between $11 and $4.71.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Olin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B, a decrease of -11.10% less than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11B and the low estimate is $7.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.