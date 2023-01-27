Is this a Prime Time To acquire The AES Corporation (AES) stock

The price of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) closed at $27.62 in the last session, up 2.26% from day before closing price of $27.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3863704 shares were traded. AES stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On November 30, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares for $28.43 per share. The transaction valued at 21,283,409 led to the insider holds 1,285,504 shares of the business.

MILLER JAMES H sold 19,280 shares of AES for $418,073 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.68 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Coughlin Stephen, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 47,000 shares for $21.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,001,100 and bolstered with 67,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AES traded on average about 4.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 711.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 665.70M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.08M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 15.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AES is 0.66, which was 0.57 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.25B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, The AES Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.04B, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.14B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.07B and the low estimate is $11.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.