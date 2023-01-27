It’s a good day to be an Dollar General Corporation (DG) shareholder

In the latest session, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) closed at $237.14 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $238.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3039190 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dollar General Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 142.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1057.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $260.

On December 02, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $285 to $270.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $265.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when BRYANT WARREN F sold 1,951 shares for $243.93 per share. The transaction valued at 475,913 led to the insider holds 38,269 shares of the business.

Wenkoff Carman R sold 10,000 shares of DG for $2,404,911 on Sep 30. The EVP & Chief Information Ofc now owns 22,980 shares after completing the transaction at $240.49 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, VASOS TODD J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 97,259 shares for $241.55 each. As a result, the insider received 23,492,481 and left with 85,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $262.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 244.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 242.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DG has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 224.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DG is 2.20, from 1.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.66 and a low estimate of $2.37, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $3.9 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $11.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.57. EPS for the following year is $12.69, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.1 and $11.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.47B to a low estimate of $9.28B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.52B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.29B, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.09B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.22B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.89B and the low estimate is $39.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.