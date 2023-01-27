It’s a good day to be an The Progressive Corporation (PGR) shareholder

In the latest session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) closed at $134.91 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $135.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2724398 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Progressive Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 221.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On October 07, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $123 to $142.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Griffith Susan Patricia sold 26,885 shares for $130.36 per share. The transaction valued at 3,504,729 led to the insider holds 431,810 shares of the business.

Quigg Andrew J sold 1,821 shares of PGR for $237,386 on Jan 04. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 26,286 shares after completing the transaction at $130.36 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Murphy John Jo, who serves as the Claims President of the company, sold 4,590 shares for $130.36 each. As a result, the insider received 598,352 and left with 29,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $135.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGR has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 2.31M over the past ten days. A total of 584.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 4.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PGR is 0.40, from 4.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.18. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.05B to a low estimate of $11.38B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.75B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.45B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.87B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.41B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.97B and the low estimate is $53.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.