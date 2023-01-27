It’s an appealing income play to consider Xylem Inc. (XYL)

The price of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) closed at $101.33 in the last session, down -1.18% from day before closing price of $102.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2783522 shares were traded. XYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XYL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1636.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $124 from $115 previously.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Pine Matthew Francis sold 11,870 shares for $107.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,271,537 led to the insider holds 22,819 shares of the business.

Toussaint Claudia S sold 16,825 shares of XYL for $1,537,265 on Sep 06. The Senior Vice President now owns 40,786 shares after completing the transaction at $91.37 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Harker Victoria D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $100.26 each. As a result, the insider received 501,287 and left with 21,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $118.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XYL traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 180.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XYL is 1.20, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Xylem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $5.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.