It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) stock

The closing price of Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) was $12.40 for the day, up 1.31% from the previous closing price of $12.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035997 shares were traded. HOPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOPE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on May 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when LEWIS WILLIAM J sold 7,500 shares for $14.23 per share. The transaction valued at 106,725 led to the insider holds 17,601 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $17.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.95.

Shares Statistics:

HOPE traded an average of 655.39K shares per day over the past three months and 773.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.59M. Insiders hold about 4.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, HOPE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13. The current Payout Ratio is 30.80% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $173M to a low estimate of $165.1M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.41M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.74M, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.36M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $686.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $708.6M and the low estimate is $669M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.