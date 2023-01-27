Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) was $62.01 for the day, up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $61.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803535 shares were traded. REXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REXR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 323.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On June 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $63.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Schwimmer Howard sold 15,350 shares for $65.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,856 led to the insider holds 52,720 shares of the business.

Schwimmer Howard sold 16,402 shares of REXR for $1,019,361 on Jul 25. The Co-CEO, Co-President now owns 68,070 shares after completing the transaction at $62.15 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Schwimmer Howard, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 16,500 shares for $59.90 each. As a result, the insider received 988,408 and left with 84,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $84.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.81.

Shares Statistics:

REXR traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.09M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REXR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 9.74M, compared to 13.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, REXR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.99M to a low estimate of $171.5M. As of the current estimate, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.71M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.98M, an increase of 30.70% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.24M, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845M and the low estimate is $693M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.