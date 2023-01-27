The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $38.80 in the last session, up 2.19% from day before closing price of $37.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640549 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.88.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAKE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought 500 shares of CAKE for $17,255 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 15,101 shares after completing the transaction at $34.51 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400 shares for $40.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,276 and bolstered with 5,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $44.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAKE traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 7.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.16M, compared to 7.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.27% and a Short% of Float of 19.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAKE is 1.08, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $799.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $808M to a low estimate of $791.18M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $762.63M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $899.25M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $916.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.