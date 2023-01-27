The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) closed at $31.43 in the last session, up 0.10% from day before closing price of $31.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7381847 shares were traded. WMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Wilson Terrance Lane sold 8,500 shares for $34.20 per share. The transaction valued at 290,658 led to the insider holds 179,989 shares of the business.

Wilson Terrance Lane sold 10,000 shares of WMB for $343,000 on Nov 14. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 188,489 shares after completing the transaction at $34.30 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wilson Terrance Lane, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.76 each. As a result, the insider received 337,600 and left with 198,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMB has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WMB traded on average about 6.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.11M with a Short Ratio of 20.00M, compared to 24.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WMB is 1.70, which was 1.61 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.97. The current Payout Ratio is 76.70% for WMB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10000:8152 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.78B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.86B and the low estimate is $10.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.