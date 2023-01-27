There is a good chance Brinker International Inc. (EAT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $38.09 in the prior trading day, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) closed at $38.97, up 2.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777208 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $38 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $31.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,765 led to the insider holds 32,421 shares of the business.

Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares of EAT for $15,130 on Nov 04. The SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s now owns 32,921 shares after completing the transaction at $30.26 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Badgley Rick, who serves as the EVP & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.66 each. As a result, the insider received 296,600 and left with 37,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $44.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 956.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 846.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Shares short for EAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 17.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.48 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $933.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $945.2M to a low estimate of $921.74M. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.28M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.