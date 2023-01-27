There is a good chance Tenaris S.A. (TS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) closed at $35.53 in the last session, up 1.08% from day before closing price of $35.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1898546 shares were traded. TS stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $38 from $30 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $35.70 to $46.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Underperform to Peer Perform on March 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tenaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TS has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TS traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 590.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.47M. Insiders hold about 60.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.08M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TS is 0.90, which was 0.21 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for TS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.96B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, Tenaris S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 64.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, an increase of 56.30% less than the figure of $64.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.52B, up 71.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.63B and the low estimate is $10.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.