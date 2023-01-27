There Is Still Room For NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) closed the day trading at $18.58 up 2.82% from the previous closing price of $18.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686716 shares were traded. NXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Metcalfe David A sold 32,372 shares for $20.58 per share. The transaction valued at 666,135 led to the insider holds 161,179 shares of the business.

Waters Mitchell sold 9,783 shares of NXGN for $200,552 on Nov 08. The EVP, Commercial Growth now owns 70,469 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Metcalfe David A, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 32,372 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 647,485 and left with 178,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextGen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXGN has reached a high of $21.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXGN traded about 760.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXGN traded about 741.28k shares per day. A total of 67.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.01M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NXGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 1.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NXGN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 08, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $635.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $596.35M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $681.6M and the low estimate is $663.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.