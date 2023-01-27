There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Innoviva Inc. (INVA).

As of close of business last night, Innoviva Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.68, up 2.09% from its previous closing price of $12.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862958 shares were traded. INVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On November 20, 2017, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,598,814 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 16,717,391 led to the insider holds 29,270,476 shares of the business.

Innoviva, Inc. bought 11,671,662 shares of INVA for $25,677,656 on Jul 08. The 10% Owner now owns 21,671,662 shares after completing the transaction at $2.20 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Innoviva, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,385,208 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,926,040 and bolstered with 16,365,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Innoviva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVA has reached a high of $20.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INVA traded 591.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 754.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.19M. Shares short for INVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.21M with a Short Ratio of 9.85M, compared to 10.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.64% and a Short% of Float of 16.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for INVA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1241:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.67 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.87M, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258.3M and the low estimate is $230.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -52.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.