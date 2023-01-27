There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA).

In the latest session, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) closed at $18.97 up 20.98% from its previous closing price of $15.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3033118 shares were traded. KALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.29.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Reumuth Mary sold 60 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,712 led to the insider holds 11,883 shares of the business.

Iwicki Mark T sold 198 shares of KALA for $5,651 on Jan 04. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 45,966 shares after completing the transaction at $28.54 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bazemore Todd, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 62 shares for $28.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,769 and left with 14,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALA has reached a high of $97.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KALA has traded an average of 2.41M shares per day and 846.39k over the past ten days. A total of 1.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KALA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 37.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $33.5 and a low estimate of -$12, while EPS last year was -$21.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.5, with high estimates of -$7.5 and low estimates of -$7.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16 and -$61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$38.5. EPS for the following year is -$29.75, with 2 analysts recommending between -$26.5 and -$33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KALA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24M, up 301.80% from the average estimate.