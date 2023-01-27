There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Metacrine Inc. (MTCR).

In the latest session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) closed at $0.48 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0005 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1493642 shares were traded. MTCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4830 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4114.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Metacrine Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 120,099 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 48,040 led to the insider holds 6,160,570 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 50,122 shares of MTCR for $19,001 on Dec 20. The 10% Owner now owns 6,040,471 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 101,384 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,554 and bolstered with 5,990,349 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCR has reached a high of $0.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4591.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTCR has traded an average of 322.45K shares per day and 221.04k over the past ten days. A total of 42.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.23M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 138.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 357.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.53.