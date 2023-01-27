There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI).

As of close of business last night, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.31, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $30.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707630 shares were traded. PPBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $41 previously.

On January 25, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when GARDNER STEVEN R sold 102,638 shares for $31.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,239,255 led to the insider holds 368,482 shares of the business.

GARRETT JOSEPH L sold 7,500 shares of PPBI for $270,900 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 82,415 shares after completing the transaction at $36.12 per share. On May 10, another insider, GARRETT JOSEPH L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $31.21 each. As a result, the insider received 78,025 and left with 83,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has reached a high of $40.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPBI traded 400.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 403.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.16, PPBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.40% for PPBI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $183.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.5M to a low estimate of $177M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.72M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.45M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $706.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $693M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.37M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.8M and the low estimate is $720M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.