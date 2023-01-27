There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) closed the day trading at $20.00 down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $20.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47375963 shares were traded. T stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of T, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $22 from $17 previously.

On December 19, 2022, MoffettNathanson Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AT&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $22.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, T traded about 39.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, T traded about 39.88M shares per day. A total of 7.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Oct 13, 2022 were 90.44M with a Short Ratio of 81.26M, compared to 81.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

T’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.11, up from 2.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.91. The current Payout Ratio is 57.60% for T, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $31.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.12B to a low estimate of $30.5B. As of the current estimate, AT&T Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.96B, an estimated decrease of -23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.24B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of -$23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.92B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for T’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.86B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.33B and the low estimate is $121.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.