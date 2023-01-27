There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed the day trading at $116.98 up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $116.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346676 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BMRN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 323.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $119.

On October 31, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $110.

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares for $111.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,115,500 led to the insider holds 320,424 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares of BMRN for $1,122,500 on Jan 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 320,424 shares after completing the transaction at $112.25 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Mueller Brian, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $114.50 each. As a result, the insider received 286,250 and left with 27,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 296.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $116.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BMRN traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BMRN traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 185.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Shares short for BMRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.68M with a Short Ratio of 10.36M, compared to 11.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.9 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $539.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $589.3M to a low estimate of $507.44M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $449.81M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $583.37M, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $663.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.4M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.