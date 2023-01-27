There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

The closing price of Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) was $13.16 for the day, up 1.70% from the previous closing price of $12.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902024 shares were traded. DRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leonardo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 119.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRS has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

DRS traded an average of 882.64K shares per day over the past three months and 745.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 260.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.47M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company.