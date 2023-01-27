There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

The closing price of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) was $31.51 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $31.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702136 shares were traded. SBCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBCF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 02, 2020, B. Riley FBR Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 5,621 shares for $35.48 per share. The transaction valued at 199,433 led to the insider holds 21,867 shares of the business.

HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 2,542 shares of SBCF for $90,190 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 169,698 shares after completing the transaction at $35.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, HUDSON DENNIS S III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $36.00 each. As a result, the insider received 288,000 and left with 169,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $38.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.74.

Shares Statistics:

SBCF traded an average of 568.56K shares per day over the past three months and 507.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.36M, compared to 3.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, SBCF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $410M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.75M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.1M and the low estimate is $634.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.