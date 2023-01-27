There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

The closing price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) was $10.27 for the day, up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $10.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7424758 shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

On November 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Kalif Eliyahu Sharon sold 55,500 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 558,696 led to the insider holds 9,376 shares of the business.

Stark David Matthew sold 58,163 shares of TEVA for $525,590 on Jul 28. The Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer now owns 2,974 shares after completing the transaction at $9.04 per share. On May 17, another insider, Fridriksdottir Hafrun, who serves as the Executive VP, Global R&D of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $8.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,068,067 and left with 1,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.88.

Shares Statistics:

TEVA traded an average of 9.83M shares per day over the past three months and 9.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.08M with a Short Ratio of 31.47M, compared to 25.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.88B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.92B and the low estimate is $14.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.