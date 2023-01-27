This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)

As of close of business last night, Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock clocked out at $80.32, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $79.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800576 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TECH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.25 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares for $82.12 per share. The transaction valued at 611,810 led to the insider holds 26,092 shares of the business.

Furlow Brenda S. sold 800 shares of TECH for $65,605 on Dec 07. The SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 26,092 shares after completing the transaction at $82.01 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 512 shares for $385.40 each. As a result, the insider received 197,322 and left with 5,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $113.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TECH traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 676.48k with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 700.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, TECH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.58. EPS for the following year is $10.15, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.72 and $9.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.