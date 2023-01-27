This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

In the latest session, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) closed at $51.19 up 8.22% from its previous closing price of $47.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308885 shares were traded. WBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Webster Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On November 04, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Massiani Luis sold 20,000 shares for $47.35 per share. The transaction valued at 947,039 led to the insider holds 132,910 shares of the business.

Massiani Luis sold 8,000 shares of WBS for $371,447 on Aug 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 152,910 shares after completing the transaction at $46.43 per share. On May 18, another insider, Evans Javier L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,975 shares for $47.02 each. As a result, the insider received 92,866 and left with 34,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $63.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBS has traded an average of 934.95K shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 173.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 4.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WBS is 1.60, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 47.00% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.64. EPS for the following year is $6.7, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $593.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $604.5M to a low estimate of $578.6M. As of the current estimate, Webster Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $226.78M, an estimated increase of 161.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $597.33M, an increase of 51.50% less than the figure of $161.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $609.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $588.83M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $901.09M, up 126.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.