Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

The closing price of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) was $32.05 for the day, up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $31.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1914775 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 16, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $37.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 per share. The transaction valued at 23,794,100 led to the insider holds 12,311,712 shares of the business.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of BAM for $23,794,100 on Dec 01. The now owns 12,311,712 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,135,176 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider received 51,436,390 and left with 13,281,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.46.

Shares Statistics:

BAM traded an average of 1.62M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.70M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 9.45M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $854M to a low estimate of $854M. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $16.25B, an estimated decrease of -94.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $918M, a decrease of -94.60% over than the figure of -$94.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $918M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.75B, down -94.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.