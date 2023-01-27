Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

The closing price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) was $21.03 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $20.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269241 shares were traded. KRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $26 previously.

On November 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares for $22.35 per share. The transaction valued at 289,343 led to the insider holds 778,506 shares of the business.

Grimes Steven P sold 32,054 shares of KRG for $712,240 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 791,452 shares after completing the transaction at $22.22 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Grimes Steven P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,500 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,012,305 and left with 823,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRG has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.06.

Shares Statistics:

KRG traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.32M. Shares short for KRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 5.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, KRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.43.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $199M to a low estimate of $190.25M. As of the current estimate, Kite Realty Group Trust’s year-ago sales were $68.95M, an estimated increase of 181.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.44M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $181.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $764.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $777.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.32M, up 108.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $803.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817M and the low estimate is $786.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.