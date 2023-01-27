Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed the day trading at $106.75 up 2.93% from the previous closing price of $103.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616479 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 23, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares for $83.86 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772 led to the insider holds 15,893 shares of the business.

Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares of MKSI for $18,868 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 9,909 shares after completing the transaction at $83.86 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Moloney Jacqueline F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 225 shares for $84.14 each. As a result, the insider received 18,932 and left with 10,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $163.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKSI traded about 831.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKSI traded about 661.88k shares per day. A total of 66.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

MKSI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.19 and $8.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.93. EPS for the following year is $8.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $10.21 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.