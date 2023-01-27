Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed the day trading at $26.80 up 1.94% from the previous closing price of $26.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037178 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 05, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 35,670 led to the insider holds 72,410 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares of VRNS for $500,200 on Dec 08. The CFO and COO now owns 490,351 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, O’Boyle James, who serves as the SVP of Worldwide Sales of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,200 and bolstered with 428,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $51.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRNS traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRNS traded about 926.47k shares per day. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.56M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 3.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $124.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.3M to a low estimate of $123M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.41M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.54M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.36M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $490M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.5M and the low estimate is $569.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.