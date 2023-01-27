Update from East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): A steady trajectory

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) closed the day trading at $74.62 up 8.30% from the previous closing price of $68.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2188514 shares were traded. EWBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EWBC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On June 30, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL sold 5,000 shares for $72.43 per share. The transaction valued at 362,150 led to the insider holds 52,435 shares of the business.

LIU JACK C sold 1,600 shares of EWBC for $146,416 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 17,130 shares after completing the transaction at $91.51 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, LIU JACK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $91.51 each. As a result, the insider received 36,604 and left with 18,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, East’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWBC has reached a high of $93.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EWBC traded about 882.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EWBC traded about 913.97k shares per day. A total of 140.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EWBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

EWBC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for EWBC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.89 and $7.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.77. EPS for the following year is $8.78, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.6 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $577.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $603M to a low estimate of $558M. As of the current estimate, East West Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $405.7M, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $590.86M, an increase of 42.20% less than the figure of $42.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $649.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $565.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.