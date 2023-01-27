Update from Yelp Inc. (YELP): A steady trajectory

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) closed the day trading at $30.73 up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $30.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662631 shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YELP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $23 from $34 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Stoppelman Jeremy sold 50,000 shares for $29.72 per share. The transaction valued at 1,486,112 led to the insider holds 501,736 shares of the business.

Stoppelman Jeremy sold 50,000 shares of YELP for $1,484,155 on Jan 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 501,736 shares after completing the transaction at $29.68 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Stoppelman Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $29.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,492,450 and left with 501,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $39.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YELP traded about 764.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YELP traded about 536.86k shares per day. A total of 70.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.23M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 4.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $307.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.2M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.15M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $313.72M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.