USFD (US Foods Holding Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $37.78 in the prior trading day, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) closed at $37.69, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032050 shares were traded. USFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USFD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $43 from $34 previously.

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on May 18, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Works James David Jr sold 24,155 shares for $35.93 per share. The transaction valued at 867,785 led to the insider holds 72,985 shares of the business.

Guberman Steven sold 11,708 shares of USFD for $421,488 on Nov 22. The EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. now owns 122,920 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Locascio Dirk J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $33.00 each. As a result, the insider received 660,000 and left with 128,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, US’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USFD has reached a high of $39.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 962.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.08M. Shares short for USFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 4.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $8.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.15B to a low estimate of $8.28B. As of the current estimate, US Foods Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $7.89B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.38B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.01B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.49B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $32.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.