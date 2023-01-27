What shareholders can do to beat the market with Bank of America Corporation (BAC) stock

In the latest session, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) closed at $35.34 up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $34.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29763839 shares were traded. BAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bank of America Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $33 from $36 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $38.44.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ sold 4 shares for $23750.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ sold 155 shares of BAC for $7,362,500 on Nov 16. The Former 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47500.00 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, Sieg Andrew M., who serves as the Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of the company, sold 18,407 shares for $45.12 each. As a result, the insider received 830,524 and left with 281,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has reached a high of $50.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAC has traded an average of 38.98M shares per day and 45.18M over the past ten days. A total of 8.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.01B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 85.72M with a Short Ratio of 56.75M, compared to 84.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAC is 0.88, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 26.00% for BAC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.59B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.01B to a low estimate of $24.34B. As of the current estimate, Bank of America Corporation’s year-ago sales were $22.16B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.11B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.75B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.54B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.28B and the low estimate is $101.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.