What shareholders can do to beat the market with NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) stock

In the latest session, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) closed at $33.49 up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $33.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5119794 shares were traded. NRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NRG Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $37.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares for $31.37 per share. The transaction valued at 109,795 led to the insider holds 89,320 shares of the business.

Donohue Elisabeth B bought 2,500 shares of NRG for $78,300 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 17,724 shares after completing the transaction at $31.32 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Cox Heather, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,571 shares for $31.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,204 and bolstered with 30,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NRG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRG has traded an average of 3.83M shares per day and 3.64M over the past ten days. A total of 235.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.25M. Shares short for NRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.32M with a Short Ratio of 14.17M, compared to 16.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NRG is 1.40, from 1.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 17.40% for NRG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $6.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.95, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of -$6.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.26 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.89B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.25B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, NRG Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.61B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.03B, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.43B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.99B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.92B and the low estimate is $21.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.