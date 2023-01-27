Which analyst expects Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $231.59, up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $229.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551111 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $228.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $175.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on July 13, 2022, with a $175 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Ausiello Dennis A sold 22,500 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,950,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SHARP PHILLIP A sold 33,670 shares of ALNY for $7,760,736 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $230.49 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,841 shares for $218.16 each. As a result, the insider received 401,630 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 226.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 186.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALNY traded 774.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 687.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 4.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of -$2.68, while EPS last year was -$2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.84, with high estimates of -$1.17 and low estimates of -$2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.83 and -$10.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.86. EPS for the following year is -$5.08, with 19 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$8.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $321.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.9M to a low estimate of $284M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.54M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.09M, an increase of 52.40% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $367.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $982.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.29M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.