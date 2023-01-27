Which analyst expects Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) to perform well in the near future?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529224 shares were traded. BHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 05, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Evans Mary Candace bought 2,750 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 9,989 led to the insider holds 3,875 shares of the business.

Vaziri Abteen bought 10,000 shares of BHR for $38,800 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 13,333 shares after completing the transaction at $3.88 per share. On May 17, another insider, Bennett Monty J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,444 shares for $22.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,990 and bolstered with 44,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHR has reached a high of $6.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHR has traded an average of 542.16K shares per day and 503.09k over the past ten days. A total of 70.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BHR is 0.20, from 0.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BHR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 101:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.54M, up 57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.32M and the low estimate is $673.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.