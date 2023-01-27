Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) closed the day trading at $21.81 up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $21.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1917568 shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZWS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $27 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Jackson Rodney sold 1,838 shares for $27.39 per share. The transaction valued at 50,343 led to the insider holds 121,061 shares of the business.

PETERSON MARK W sold 5,042 shares of ZWS for $138,100 on May 13. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 235,997 shares after completing the transaction at $27.39 per share. On May 13, another insider, Wehr Craig, who serves as the Group Ex., President-Zurn of the company, sold 1,309 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 35,854 and left with 85,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $36.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZWS traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZWS traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 174.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.46M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

ZWS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $357.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $360.1M to a low estimate of $355.6M. As of the current estimate, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $232.3M, an estimated increase of 54.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $363.67M, an increase of 50.30% less than the figure of $54.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $910.9M, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.