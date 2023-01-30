A correction may be in store for American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) shares?

In the latest session, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at $4.02 up 6.91% from its previous closing price of $3.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796182 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Well Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Gay Bradford sold 1,300 shares for $3.96 per share. The transaction valued at 5,145 led to the insider holds 750,312 shares of the business.

Gay Bradford sold 100 shares of AMWL for $395 on Jan 17. The Senior VP, General Counsel now owns 751,612 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Gay Bradford, who serves as the Senior VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 700 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,765 and left with 751,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8744.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMWL has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 277.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.57M with a Short Ratio of 11.94M, compared to 11.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $68.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $71.04M to a low estimate of $65.11M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.22M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.69M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.78M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $298.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.