A correction may be in store for Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $57.33, up 2.54% from its previous closing price of $55.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662563 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCOR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $46.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,135,229 led to the insider holds 3,632,894 shares of the business.

Fleming William Fred Jr sold 586 shares of PCOR for $30,759 on Dec 14. The SVP, Corporate Controller now owns 64,989 shares after completing the transaction at $52.49 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Fleming William Fred Jr, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 1,505 shares for $52.13 each. As a result, the insider received 78,456 and left with 65,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $70.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCOR traded 663.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 551.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.48M and the low estimate is $830.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.